Small group protests peacefully at Rock County Courthouse

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — In Janesville, a small group came together to have their voices heard.

About a handful of people stood outside the Rock County Courthouse rallying in response to George Floyd’s death. The event started around noon.

Protesters held signs reading ‘I can’t breath’ and ‘No justice, no peace’ and chanted those phrases too. One police officer stood close-by and squad cars parked in lots around the courthouse.

The protests stayed peaceful.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

