PALM COAST, Fla. (WTVO) — Police say a stolen vibrator fell out of the pocket of an alleged sex toy thief during his arrest in Florida earlier this week.

According to charging documents, around 6:22 p.m. on Monday, deputies from the Flager County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Target, located at 5100 SR 100 E for a reported theft.

The Smoking Gun reported that police found the suspect, David Romero, 46, sitting in his Dodge Ram in the parking lot of a nearby Dollar General.

As Romero was being placed in the back of the squad car, a “small pink vibrator” fell out of his pants, police said. Authorities say the sex toy was stolen from Target.

According to court records, Romero told police he went to buy groceries and he had a receipt. However, when the deputy asked about the Hanes T-Shirt, Trojan condoms, Promescent “climax control” spray, Good Clean cream, tan spandex, Hello Cake lubricant, and SKYN condoms found in his truck, Romero allegedly told police that those items had been in his truck for the last couple of days.

“He further stated that he was going to use those items today on his wife because he was working all day yesterday and he could not celebrate Father’s Day with her,” the deputy wrote in the police report.

Police spoke with Target’s Loss Prevention employee, who provided surveillance video that reportedly showed Romero enter the store, pick out the spandex, go to the personal care aisle, and load the products into the spandex. He then went to the grocery aisle and then the checkout, where he neglected to ring up the hidden items, police said.

Romero was charged with Shoplifting and was booked into the Flager County Jail.