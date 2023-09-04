(WTVO) — Steve Harwell, the former singer of the rock band Smash Mouth, has entered hospice care and is “on his deathbed,” according to TMZ.

The 56-year-old “All Star” and “I’m a Believer” singer was recently treated in a hospital for end-stage liver failure, brought on by a lifelong struggle with alcohol abuse.

TMZ reported his manager as saying Harwell had only a week or so to live.

“Steve is resting at home and being cared for by his fiance and hospice care,” a source confirmed to Fox News.

Harwell announced his retirement after appearing disoriented at a live performance in 2021.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with,” he said.