Snow continues to fall throughout the Stateline Saturday night

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for most of the area – northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin – through Sunday afternoon and evening, although conditions will slowly begin to improve through Sunday morning.

The wintry weather began as a mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain/drizzle for most of northern Illinois Saturday afternoon, switching over to snow for most of north-central Illinois around 6pm. By 8pm areas that were still dealing with a bit of a mix, transitioned over to snow, with snow now falling across the entire region. The intensity of the snow has lightened up a bit over the area, but a steady and moderate snow will continue to fall for the next couple of hours. After Midnight, the intensity of the snow will continue to diminish. Currently there is a band of steady snow falling from near Stephenson County eastward towards Chicago and down through parts of Boone and DeKalb counties.

Before the snow started Saturday, strong east/southeasterly winds caused the snow already on the ground to blow and drift. This created slick road conditions, especially in open and rural areas, through much of the morning and early afternoon. As the snow continues to lighten up and the wind eases through Sunday afternoon, road conditions will continue to improve through evening.