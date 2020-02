ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow sculptors listen up, the 34th annual Snow Sculpting Competition is right around the corner.

The fun kicks off next January 22 through 25 at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.

State and high school teams from across Illinois are set to sculpt each day between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., but will work through the night Friday.

The winning team will earn a spot to represent the state at the US Nationals Snow Sculpting Competition.