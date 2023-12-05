The Stateline is waking up to another round of snow thanks to a clipper system sliding through.

Enough snow will fall to cover grassy surfaces and to make roads wet for the morning commute. Slushy spots will be heavily confined to elevated surfaces and less-frequently used roadways.

The potential for accumulating snow will come to an end around mid-morning, leaving us with a decent amount of clouds for the afternoon.

With this afternoon’s cloud cover does come a chance for patchy drizzle and passing flurries. Highs for the third straight day will be limited to the upper 30s.

Skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy overnight, with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Wednesday is going to be considered a “day of transition” as we switch out this seasonable weather pattern for a much warmer one.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will remain near the 40° mark. From there, forecast models show a warm front lifting into the Great Lakes region, which will will help enhance wind flow both at the surface and around 850mb (5,000 ft).

This will help filter in an unseasonably warm air mass for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will go from the seasonable 30s to 15°-20° above average, landing in the low to mid 50s.

Of the two days, Thursday features a bit more sunshine as clouds are expected to increase Friday afternoon and evening.