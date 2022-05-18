BUFFALO, N.Y. (WTVO) — New York state officials want to hold social media companies accountable following the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.

Officials are questioning whether the shooting could have been prevented altogether. They believe that the suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendry, began planning the shooting months ago on the online “Discord” platform.

Lawmakers said that companies need to see the warning signs and take action.

“These social media platforms have to take responsibility,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul. “They must be more vigilant in monitoring the content, and they must be held accountable for favoring engagement over public safety.”

The shooting suspect is due back in court on Thursday. Buffalo Bills players honored the victims on Wednesday, with the NFL pledging $400,000 to support the city.