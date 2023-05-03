OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WTVO) — Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

According to TMZ, Mahomes was arrested following an incident at a Kansas City restaurant on February 25th.

The 22-year-old is accused of trying to forcibly kiss the 40-year-old owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, 6995 W. 151st Street, multiple times, according to police. He’s also accused of shoving a waiter.

Mahomes has been under investigation since March, Overland Park police said. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter,” said Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies.

Mahomes was held on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, he could spend nearly 2 years in prison.

The TikTok star has also come under fire for improper behavior in the past, including pouring a water bottle on Baltimore Ravens fans at a Chiefs game, dancing on the field memorial for late Washington safety Sean Taylor, and fighting with a different Kansas City bar, according to the New York Post.