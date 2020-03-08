Sock monkey madness: Celebrating a famous local toy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A famous toy with local ties was celebrated at Rockord Museum on Saturday as Midway Village hosted the 16th annual ‘Sock Monkey Madness’ festival.

Visitors created their very own sock monkey dolls and walked through the exhibit showcasing the toy.

Musuem eployees taught guests about the Rockford origins of the sock monkey.

The Midway Village Executive Director, David Byrnes, said that many residents take pride in the sock monkey due to its Forest City roots.

“People are very excited to come out here and celebrate the sock monkey doll, especially the make you own sock monkey doll. It’s a very popular thing to do. It’s a great family, mother-daughter or father-daughter thing to do. We’ve often had family groups get together and they’re all making their own sock monkey doll,” Byrnes said.

While the traditional monkey is made from brown socks, guests were able to get creative and pick from a rainbow of colors to make their own dolls.

