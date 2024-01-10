RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVO) — A soldier has been arrested and charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill the driver who killed his mother in a fatal crash 8 years ago.

According to the Wake Forest Police Department, Rhett Michael Barlow, 22, was arrested on Saturday, January 6th, after an investigation done with the assistance of the US Army Criminal Investigation Division.

According to police, in March 2016, dump truck driver Donald Caulder, Jr. was involved in a fatal crash along Capital Blvd/US 1 in Wake Forest that killed Barlow’s mother, Michelle.

Photo: Wake Forest Police Department

Caulder was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Barlow, a National Guardsman who was stationed in Charlotte, has been charged with solicitation to commit first degree murder.