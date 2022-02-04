Some Dole salad mixes recalled after 2 deaths in listeria outbreak

FILE: Dole Pre-Packaged salad sits on the shelf at a Bell Market grocery store June 19, 2003 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WFXR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating Dole salad mixes after linking two listeria deaths to packaged salads produced by Dole.

Dole issued recall notices in late December and early January with “best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.

Products being recalled include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells.

You can also look in the upper right-hand corner of the package for the product lot code. Packages with a product lot code that begins with the letter “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y” are part of the recall.

The CDC reported on Tuesday that 17 people got sick and 13 people ended up in hospitals across 13 states.

The CDC says if you had Dole salad mixes during the start of the year, you’ll want to clean your fridge well since Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces. You can follow these steps to clean your refrigerator or any items that may have touched the recalled products.

You can find more information about the recall as well as a list of all recalled items on the CDC website.