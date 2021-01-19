Some local restaurant and bar owners still preparing to re-open indoor dining

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Region 1’s recent shift into Tier 1 COVID-19 mitigations has local bar and restaurant owners thrilled. Relaxed measures allow small groups to dine inside for the first time in months.

However, not all restaurateurs are ready to dive back in. One owner tells us that he is waiting it out before hiring back a full staff.

“The push from our customers has been much stronger this time around,” said Lino’s Owner Charlie Schweinler.

After months of uncertainty across the Stateline, Tier 1 mitigations will allow bars and restaurants to fill at 25% capacity. Reservations are required. Schweinler says the phones at Lino’s won’t stop ringing.

“The amount of times the phone’s been ringing is pretty, pretty crazy. Especially this time of year, it’s hard to go outside it’s hard to do something. They need something that gives them a sense of comfort,” he described.

While some bars and restaurants are encouraging guests to dine-in, that hasn’t been the case for others.

“For us, it just made sense to wait a little bit longer,” explained Lucha Cantina Owner Johsua Binning.

Binning says he is going to wait a few weeks before letting customers dine inside.

“We have a lot of staff here that are currently unemployed or on unemployment and I don’t think it would be right for me to pull those people back off of unemployment back to work, only to potentially lay them off in a couple weeks again. Give it a couple weeks, our numbers did get but let’s see them stay there for a week or two,” said Binning.

Schweinler believes that the surge of reservations is a sign people want to have a sense of normalcy.

“Us being here for 50 years, we are happy to be a part of a lot of people’s memories and traditions and that comfort, and so, a lot of people want to get back in and have that experience,” concluded Schweinler.