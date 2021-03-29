South Beloit family seeks change to dangerous intersection after mail carrier struck by semi

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Stateline postal service worker is still on the mend after a semi-truck hit her vehicle at a dangerous intersection.

Her family tells us they hope a silver of good can come from the crash. They want a stoplight at the intersection.

They say the intersection has been dangerous for years and tell us a stoplight is long overdue to hopefully prevent anyone else from having to deal with the aftermath of a car accident.

“She’s just in pain all day, everyday, and it’s hard to see,” said Patti Woody.

After her sister was involved in a serious car accident near the corner of Willowbrook and Prairie Hill Roads in South Beloit last month, Patti Woody started an online petition, pushing for a traffic light to be installed at the intersection.

“I believe it should’ve probably already been done. And I think it just took the coincidence of this accident to start something,” she said.

The crash happened on March 11th. During the accident, a USPS truck was crushed by a semi. Woody says her sister, Lucretia, was in the mail truck at the time.

“Spent in ICU probably a week. Four or five days at least. Spent a week in the hospital, came home very much in pain. She suffered bumps, bruises, broken bones, internal bleeding,” Woody said.

Currently, the intersection is a 4-way stop. Woody says her kids went to nearby Prairie Hill Elementary and Willow brook Middle School and she would frequently see accidents take place at the corner.

“I would see somebody coming and I would purposefully stop and stay there because I knew they were coming fast,” she described.

She plans to make her case to the South Beloit City Council.

“To be by both schools, and to have more parents taking their little ones and buses through the intersection, I would really hate for anything else to happen out there,” Woody concluded.

We reached out to the City of South Beloit to hear their thoughts and have not heard back.

Woody and her family are also accepting donations to help Lucretia on her road to recovery.