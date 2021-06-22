South Beloit man sentenced to 33 years for 2018 double murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Logan Wunder, 21, has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for the murder of Zach Fosberg and Stephon Gander, who were killed in a multiple shooting in July 2018.

Investigators say three men were shot just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 16th, on South Lincoln Street and Center Street, one block south of Shirland Avenue.

South Beloit Police say Fosberg, 19, Gander, 22, and Kyle Haynes, 21, were shot during a fight with Wunder and a 17-year-old teen.

Fosberg was shot in the upper chest and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Gander was taken to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced to be brain dead.

Haynes was shot in the leg and abdomen..

Police say an off-duty South Beloit Police Officer heard gun-shots from his home and responded calling first responders to the 100 S Lincoln Street area.

Police said Wunder and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile male – turned themselves in to the South Beloit Police Department. 

