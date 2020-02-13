South Beloit man swears in as officer, joins girlfriend on the job

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department welcomed three new patrol officers after a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

The night marked a dream come true for the aspiring officers but for one South Beloit man, there will be a familiar face on the job.

Dillon Hagstrom knew he wanted to wear the badge since completing a ride along with the South Beloit Police Department when he was only 13 years old.

“It’s a little small town. We didn’t do much but riding in the car driving around and hearing the [police] radio, I knew right there,” Hagstrom said.

Dillon’s girlfriend, Breanna Hope, has been with him every step of the way. She will continue in supporting him on the job–as she routes him to calls as a 911 dispatcher.

“We actually did an EMS program at Western Illinois together. She went with me and that kind of led us into this field and she got the job before me so that’s pretty cool. You know, little bragging rights,” Hagstrom explained.

All three new patrol officers will enter into the police academy at Blackhawk Technical Community College later this month.

