South Beloit searching for an economic development expert

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — These days, there is a lot going on near the Winnebago and Rock County border.

That’s why the City of South Beloit is searching for an expert in economic development. We spoke with the mayor who says this is a good problem to have.

Overseeing infrastructure and economic development for a city is no easy task. They’re looking for a person to guide a brighter future for the city.

“We need somebody with the intellect and knowledge to be able to use, you know, the tax streams that we have to be able to drive those economic developers to town,” said City Councilman Ryan Adleman.

South Beloit city leaders are looking for an administrator – the first time for the city. City councilman Ryan Adleman says they’re looking for an expert in growing cities.

“What we’re trying to do here is just get somebody that can work with each department head to kind of add some day-to-day directive and then also work with the economic development of the city,” said Adleman.

Mayor Ted Rehl has been in charge of the economic development of the city since he was elected.

He’s proud of the city’s growth but thinks they need a person to specialize in that goal.

“The natural evolution of this city requires that someone be there every day to watch that growth and to guide it. Right now that growth is not purposeful, it’s happening spontaneously and without an organization. That kind of growth is sometimes not sustainable,” said Mayor Rehl.

Both Adelman and Rehl specifically point to the casino approved in Beloit – not far from their border – being another sign of their growing city.

“We’re going to need to capitalize,” said Adleman.

The deadline to apply is May 24. The city council hopes to make their decision by July 1.

Click here to apply.