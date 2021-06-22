South Beloit to annex wedding venue from Roscoe after pushback from residents there

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of South Beloit plans to annex a wedding venue after neighbors in Roscoe said no to granting a permit.

In April, the Roscoe Village Board was considering several special use permit to allow Hidden Creek Estates to operate as a wedding venue.

However, dozens of locals spoke out in opposition. The Hidden Creek Estates property on White School Road borders residential subdivisions, which led to concerns from neighbors about noise, parking, and potential drunk drivers.

Due to that pushback, the owners decided to end the pursuit of a permit through the Village of Roscoe.

Instead, Hidden Creek announced Tuesday that the City Council of of South Beloit approved a preliminary motion to annex the property into South Beloit, with the intention of granting the permit.

“We envision creating a venue that allows for meaningful connections and a place to celebrate life`s most important milestones. We look forward to working with the City, our partners, and others to build a space that is an asset to the community and our region,” Hidden Creek Estates said.