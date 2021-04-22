South Beloit’s City Park to re-open for first time in years

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit City Park has been a staple in that community for many years and the wait to visit it once again is finally over.

“The Lake Michigan water table, which stretches all the way out here, was extremely high the last three years,” said South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl.

May 1st will mark the first time since 2018 the South Beloit City Park will be open. Mayor Ted Rehl says much of the areas which were grass turned into mud or dirt.

In fact, at one point it was flooded with 10 feet of water.

“Until that water table goes down, the water is going nowhere. There’s no place to put it. We would have to pump it out of here to the rock river which literally has a million-dollar price tag,” explained Mayor Rehl.

The city’s public works department will put down grass seed. South Beloit Street Superintendent Mike Murphy asks people not to run around on the areas without grass.

“We just need more time to get it up and running. Right now we don’t have power to the park so we can’t light it up. You know, it’s going to be hard to restrain them from coming down, but it’s going to be at their own risk,” said Murphy.

Mayor Rehl says he doesn’t know when the area will flood again but believes it will happen and is exploring the best options for the park.

“To pour millions, and I’m not exaggerating, into a project that will happen again. Certainly, you really have to weigh the cost benefit,” the mayor added.

One South Beloit public works employee tells us the park will need a new blueprint soon and suggests the current football field may be turned into a prairie.