SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Nicole Musick, 43, after an investigation into prescription drug dealing in the South Beloit and Beloit area.

According to South Beloit Police, Musick was arrested on August 10th after being named as the suspect in the case.

She has been charged with Delivery of Hydrocodone, Delivery of Oxycodone, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 500 Feet of a School.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.