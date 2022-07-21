SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say an investigation into narcotics trafficking led them to the home of Donna Louise Honaker, 63, and Tommy Joe Honaker, 46, who were arrested Thursday.

According to police, the pair were identified as suspects in the investigation that began in May, and on July 21st a raid was conducted at a home in the 600 block of S. Bluff Street.

Police said drugs and weapons were found inside the residence.

Donna Honaker was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Tommy Honaker was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Possession of a Ammunition without Requisite Firearm Owners Identification.

Both Honakers were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.