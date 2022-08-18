SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act.

According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th.

A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and set up a perimeter around the residence, authorities said. The sergeant spotted a suspect, later identified as Kenneth Hill, 58, of Beloit, escaping through a rear door. Police said Hill was carrying a backpack filled with lengths of copper water pipe.

Hill admitted to the crime, according to police. He was charged with Residential Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.