SpaceX launch could have parts made in the Stateline

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Although the SpaceX launch was postponed due to weather concerns, parts of the spacecraft could have been made right here in the Stateline.

While the company did not receive confirmation that their parts were used on the spacecraft, it still highlights the important work in the Stateline.

The company’s president says it’s an exciting time for them –as both a small business and a woman-owned company.

“We’re excited and the parts that we made, if the parts we made are on this launch, are for the exhaust system. So we’ve done some parts in cooperation with a company in the Chicago area, both Illinois companies where we agreed to provide parts for the exhaust system,” explained Teresa Beach-Shelow, the president at Superior Joining Technologies.

Superior Joining Technologies isn’t the only area company that makes parts that go into space. Woodward Inc. also sees its products blast off.

