Special Olympics basketball tournament earns teams spot in state competition

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Twenty-nine Special Olympic teams were shooting hoops Sunday during the Region A basketball tournament in Byron.

Nine of the hardworking teams will advance to the upcoming state tournament held in Normal this March.
Organizers say the friendly competition makes participants feel like part of the team.

“Special Olympics is all about inclusion, and part of the inclusion is to be on a team with other individuals,” said Region A Director Debbie Kelly. “We have high school divisions, senior divisions all competing against each other for the opportunity to advance.”

The local Special Olympics Polar Plunge is slated for March 2 at Rock Cut State Park.

