Special Olympics to raise money with COVID-friendly ‘Polar Plunge’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Be bold, be cold.” That’s the goal of the Special Olympics ‘Polar Plunge.’

The winter fundraiser will look a little different this year. Participants will still create a team and register for the event online, raise $100 a piece, and submerge themselves into cold water for a good cause.

The only difference this year is that teams will take the plunge at home–rather at Rock Cut State Park.

From kiddy pools to sprinklers, to water balloon fights, the chilly challenge must be completed safely at home. Special Olympics organizers say the plunge will still be a blast, even with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

“We’ll be back again next year in full force, but this year we want the plunge to be as successful as possible, given the atmosphere we’re living in,” said Debbie Kelly, the Region A Director for Special Olympics Illinois.

The ‘Polar Plunge’ will still feature prizes and the fan-favorite costume contest. To learn more, click here.