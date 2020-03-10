Spectrum School cancelled Tuesday classes due to coronavirus concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Spectrum School suspended classes Tuesday as a precaution after a student’s family possibly came into contact with someone exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Spectrum Principal Mary Beth Cunat said the possible exposure happened outside of Rockford, not at the school.

“Although this person has not been in our building, in exercising an abundance of caution we chose to suspend school today,” said Cunat.

Spectrum contacted the Winnebago County Health Department and it’s investigating the circumstances of the exposure.

“[They] will inform us on how to proceed,” said Cunat.

At this time, Spectrum plans to reopen Wednesday.