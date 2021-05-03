Spectrum School students win first place in statewide problem-solving competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Stateline students are celebrating a big win. Middle Schoolers at the Spectrum School won first place in Illinois Future Problem Solving.

The kids were victorious in written and presenation competitions. Future problem solivng requires studetns to colobarate during a six-step proces.

From researching to coming up with solutions facing the world today, the Spectrum team’s focus was on medicine.

“We did a lot of research about personalized medicine, and the different ways people make and use it. And we used all that research to come up with our step 6, our solution,” said 7th-grader Niamh Thiesen.

The team now goes on to a virtual international competition next month. They will test their problem-solving and creative skills against top teams from across the world.