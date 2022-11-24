CHICAGO (WGN) — Two people are dead and 16 people were injured after a driver in a stolen car was driving the wrong way and caused a multi-car crash Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near East 87th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue.

In a tweet, the Chicago Fire Department said at least 10 people were transported to local hospitals and some are being evaluated.

According to police reports a 53-year-old woman and driver of a silver sedan was transported to Christ Hospital with unknown injuries, a 54-year-old man who was standing on the sidewalk suffered a dislocated kneecap and was transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

Another woman, 56, the driver of a Volkswagen, was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital with a back injury. She is in fair condition. A 6-year-old boy also in the Volkswagen but suffered no injuries.

A 33-year-old man driving a minivan suffered a minor injury to the hand and is in good condition. A 10-month-old girl was a passenger in the minivan but suffered no injuries. Also, a 5-year-old girl reported having body pain but is in good condition. There was also a 4-year-old girl in the minivan. She reportedly suffered no injuries. The children were transported to Comer’s Children Hospital.

Police reports also said a 37-year-old woman driving a Lexus suffered unknown injuries but is in fair condition. A boy, 10, was a passenger in the Lexus and suffered a fractured wrist. There was also a man, 18, in the car who suffered unknown injuries. All three of them were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Four people have life-threatening injuries, one person is in serious but stable condition, and five people have non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from the fire department.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent said a driver in a stolen Dodge Charger was traveling the wrong way at a high rate of speed and caused the chain-reaction crash. The driver and another person in the stolen car were killed.

The car was reported stolen out of Markham early Wednesday, Brown said.

During a press conference at the scene on Wednesday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said when was “sick” when she first started hearing reports of the crash and wanted to come out to the scene.

A firearm was found in the stolen car, Brown said.

She also said people speeding in the city is a major concern and will continue to be addressed.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.