Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The Discovery Center Museum is prepping for their Spooky Science Halloween event and director of marketing; Ann Marie Walker is bringing some of that fun to us. Ann is showing us how we can make our own slime and handheld catapults. Both items and more will be at the Spooky Science event on Friday October 28th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Discovery Center Museum. The event cost is $11 to the public.