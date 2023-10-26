ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Spooky science will be back at the Discovery Center Friday, October 27th.

There is some spooktacular fun coming up the end of October to celebrate Halloween. The event is Friday, October 27th from 6-9 p.m.

The museum is open at night, so it’s a special thing for everyone to come after dark and experience all the things the museum has going on. Families are encouraged to dress up. They will have lots of not so scary activities for young children and their families.

At spooky science you can make own slime, be a part of a group Frankenstein project, and many other fun art and science related activities. Kids will also be able to trick or treat at each station. Admission is $3 for members and $12 for the public.