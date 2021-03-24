Sports trading cards become popular investment during pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over the course of the pandemic, many people used the extra free time to pick up a new hobby.

Believe it or not, trading cards saw a resurgence in popularity. We share how that’s led to a business boom for small shops.

Sports trading cards saw their value increase exponentially over the course of the pandemic. Two local card shops say they have witnessed it firsthand.

“Well it started with [‘The Last Dance‘ documentary], with Jordan and the Bulls stuff and just kind of trickled into that,” said Matt Jennings, the owner of Rockford Coin and Stamp.

Jennings says the hottest cards on the market vary based on which sport is in season. Right now, it’s the NBA.

“The higher-end stuff, you know, Jordan rookies, LeBron James rookies, Kobe Bryant rookies, mainly basketball-related stuff,” he said.

In fact, there is such a boom recently, Northside Collectibles just opened in November. Manager Zach Kelley says some of his customers are actually pulling money out of the stock market to put into trading cards.

“The market has gone crazy and guys see a good chance to make big money, you know, just like stocks. Anybody who gets into stocks. they’re putting their stocks in certain players. For example, Luka Doncic, a 1-of-1 Logo Man from Flawless literally sold for 4.6 million dollars,” Kelley said.

Kelley’s advises newcomers to chase the right players.

“Lotta’ guys are paying a lot of money for Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, chase the lower guys. Chase the guys that you see that can potentially be those guys that aren’t worth as much money,” he added.

During lockdown, some bigger stores put limits on the number of trading card packages you could buy. Some people even said they were put on a list to be notified when the cards came back in stock.