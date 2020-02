ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Sprinklers likely saved a Rockford resident’s life after a fire broke out in their kitchen.

The fire happened around 6:30pm Saturday at an apartment complex at 310 7th Street. Firefighters say the occupant initially reported they were unable to escape. But, the building’s sprinkler system activated.

Crews told Eyewitness News it likely saved the resident’s life and prevented any further damage to the building.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.