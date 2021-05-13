Squad car to help raise suicide prevention awareness for Rockford’s first responders

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office squad car now carries the logo of the Greg Lindmark Foundation, named after former Rockford deputy police chief who committed suicide in 2015.

Former deputy chief Greg Lindmark took his own life after a battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

His family created the foundation in his name to provide education and treatment for police officers under duress.

“The vehicle here, Police Memorial Week, it’s just great timing,” said Brad Lindmark, foundation president. “Get the vehicle out there, spread the word, whatever we can do to help the first responders. Their mental health is just as important as their physical health.”

The squad car will be on display at CherryVale Mall all next week.