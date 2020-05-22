St. Peter School Catholic School in South Beloit to close

South Beloit, Ill. (WTVO) ─ St. Peter School Catholic School in South Beloit, 320 Elmwood Avenue, will not reopen in the fall of 2020.

Parents were made aware of the news Wednesday in a letter from St. Peter Catholic Church Pastor, Father Steven Sabo.

Lack of enrollment, growing financial debt, and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak are blamed.

In the letter to parents Pastor Sabo revealed only 56 students had enrolled for fall 2020 classes. He also disclosed the school owes the Diocese of Rockford $275,000.

The parish will continue to use the school for the parish religious education program.

Staff are being assisted with finding other employment.

St. Peter’s is the second Catholic school in the stateline to close this month. St. James in Belvidere announced its decision to close in early May.

