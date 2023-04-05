(KTLA) — The popular Pink Drink and Paradise Drink from Starbucks, along with other famous drinks from the coffee shop, will soon be available in grocery stores nationwide, the company announced Wednesday.

The drinks will be available at grocery stores and gas stations nationwide starting next week, a news release said.

“We are excited to launch the new ready-to-drink Starbucks Pink Drink and Paradise Drink on store shelves nationwide, offering our customers another way to enjoy these delicious and refreshing beverages,” Chanda Beppu, a Starbucks official, said in a statement.

Other Starbucks drinks set to hit store shelves include White Chocolate and Caramel Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drinks, Doubleshot Energy Caramel, and Espresso Americano. Starbucks is also bringing back the bottled White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino.

A photo of the new Starbucks drinks coming to grocery stores nationwide. (Starbucks)

The Pink Drink was added to Starbucks menus in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite. The beverage combines strawberry and açaí flavors with coconut milk and fruit juice.

The Paradise Drink was added to menus last summer and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers since its debut. The Paradise Drink combines pineapple and passionfruit flavors with coconut milk and fruit juice.