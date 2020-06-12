Starbucks reverses course, will allow workers to wear anything supporting Black Lives Matter

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starbucks announced Friday it will allow its workers to wear clothes and accessories in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, reversing its previous stance after sparking major backlash on social media.

According to the coffee chain, Starbucks will distribute over 250,000 custom-designed t-shirts that say “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, No peace” to its workers in the United States, saying they had started planning last week to provide these shirts to its workers amid the growing BLM movement.

Photo: Starbucks

The reversal comes after BuzzFeed News first reported Wednesday that Starbucks would not allow its employees to wear any attire in support of Black Lives Matter, as such items could be “misunderstood” or “incite violence.”

While Starbucks has a policy against wearing personal, political or religious clothing or accessories, workers told BuzzFeed that the company distributes pins and attire celebrating LGBTQ rights and marriage equality.

Until the shirts arrive, employees can wear pins or shirts to show support of BLM.

