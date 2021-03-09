Starlight Theatre announces live performances for summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The show will in fact go on at a local theatre. Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre is gearing up for live performances this summer.

The season will start later than normal. ‘A Gentleman’s Guide’ is set for July 7. There will be three more shows and then wrap the season at the end of August.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, Starlight will operate at 20% capacity. That’s about 200 spectators. There will only be about 15 cast members for each play.

“We’re all really excited. We have been planning and planning and planning since September really trying to hit the key elements, what would be safe, how to make it safe, how to come back and do it better than other theatres that performed during the pandemic,” said Christopher Brady, a Producing Artistic Director for the theatre.

Guests will be spaced out and must wear masks while attending a performance. Season ticket holders and friends of Starlight will get the first chance for tickets. That information will be announced at a later date.