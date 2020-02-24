State college teaming up with IDOC to provide health care for inmates

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University School of Medicine will provide health care for inmates at two prisons in a test which the school hopes can expand.

Dean and provost Jerry Kruse said Monday the $5 million pilot project with the Illinois Department of Corrections is in keeping with the school’s mission of universally adequate health care as well as a chance for economic expansion.

It’s unclear how the plan will affect inmate health services provided by Wexford Health Sources. The Pittsburgh-based Wexford has been criticized for staff shortages and inadequate care. Its 10-year, $1.4 billion contract expires next year.

“We will expose our students to the field of correctional medicine that often times in medical schools is not taught and they are not exposed to, and it is a very viable field of medicine, so that is what we are hoping to bring. We are a pipeline for physicians,” said Dawn Desraties, Dir. of Correctional Medicine at SIU.

The program is started off as just a pilot program. They will work with two facilities before spreading.

