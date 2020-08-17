State fair cancellation creates ripple effect for state businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — This was supposed to be the first weekend of the Illionis State Fair, but the summer tradition was another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state fairgrounds, which would normally be packed with thousands of people this year, are empty. That’s not the only place losing out on a big chunk of change this week. Tourism in Springfield, which as already been rocked by the virus, is feeling the effects too.

“Not having the Illinois state fair this year results in nearly 15 thousand over night rooms lost from visitors coming in of fiair goers fair vendors, and thats just hotel rooms. Keep in mind that it is about a 6 million dollar loss to our economy from a tourism stand point,” explained Amy Beadle of the Springfield Visitors Bureau.

The State Fair set records in revenue and attendance last year.

