State Farm looks to hire 3,400 employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance giant State Farm is looking to bring in new hires at offices across the country.

The company announced Monday they are looking to hire hybrid work-from-home options as well as strictly work-from-home options. Those options include both part-time and full-time jobs.

Hybrid and in-office opportunities include positions in claims, customer service, sales and, underwriting. No insurance experience is necessary.

For the work-from-home options, State Farm is looking for claims agents with experience in claims adjusting or construction. These also include full and part-time positions.

Talent Acquisition Specialist Meta Mickens-Baker said the company grew in 2021 with a record amount of auto and home insurance clients.

“With growth in policies comes situations where people do have claims, and we want to make sure we have enough claims adjusters, representatives, and associates to be able to respond to the customers’ needs and clients’ needs as quickly as possible,” Mickens-Baker said.