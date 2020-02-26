State lawmakers look to cut prescription costs

(WTVO) — Some Illinois lawmakers want to pass a bill that would cut the cost of prescription drugs in the state.

The new bill would create the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. The board would review drug prices and analyze the affordability for people who need them.

The measure comes after a recent healthcare survey that showed 1 in 4 Americans skip or split filling a prescription because of cost.

Chicago Resident Garceiela Guzman explained why it’s important to her.

“A good chunk of Illinoisans are feeling the same pressures and burdens to just try to make ends meet to cover their prescriptions and that’s what makes me really passionate about this issue. I know what it means for me when I can’t go to work or I’m too sick to meet obligations just because I can’t have the prescriptions that I need. That’s so many people across our state who just need this help,” Guzman said.

Lawmakers introduced the bill last year but it didn’t make it to the Governor’s desk.

