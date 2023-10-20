SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, lawmakers are due back in Springfield for the start of the Fall veto session, but one thing that is not on the agenda is finding extra cash to help Chicago deal with the influx of noncitizen migrants.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed 2024 budget includes just $150 million in funding for migrant housing and care, less than half of this year’s projected costs.

Chicago and several other Democrat-run cities, who declared themselves “sanctuary cities” and announced they would not cooperate with federal immigration authorities, began receiving busloads of migrants from states along the southern border.

Johnson, along with Gov. JB Prtizker, has appealed to the White House for financial assistance as the daily arrivals threaten to overwhelm public resources.

The city has taken to housing migrants at O’Hare airport, in police stations, unused schools, and apartment complexes, much to the chagrin of neighbors.

Johnson’s team have insisted that talks with the state are ongoing.