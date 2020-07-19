13 people shot during large gathering at Peoria Riverfront

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WCIA) —Police say over a dozen people were shot early Sunday morning after a large fight broke out in Peoria’s riverfront district.

A press release from the Peoria Police Department (PPD) said officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to Water and Hamilton streets after a fight started within a crowd of 200 people.

They found two gunshot victims still at the scene. A man had been shot in the neck and a woman had been shot in the back. Police said they were both taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of “serious injuries.”

Eleven more gunshot victims, with wounds to their extremities, arrived separately to area hospitals by private vehicles.

WMBD reports police do not have a suspect at this time.

Peoria Police confirmed Sunday morning’s shooting was the result of a dispute between groups of people.

Officials continue their investigation into the incident. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 309-673-4521, or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

