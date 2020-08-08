14-year-old boy shot on Chicago’s south side

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in West Pullman, according to police.
Officials said the boy walked into Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the boy has not been cooperating with officials, therefore they do not have an exact location or the circumstances of the shooting.
The boy was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
No arrests have been made.The incident is under investigation.
