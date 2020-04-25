2,119 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 80 additional deaths on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,119 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths on Saturday. This marks the third consecutive day the state saw more than 2,000 new cases.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the recent increases the state has seen is partly due to the increased volume of test results. Friday’s cases of 2,724 remains the highest single day count.

The following deaths were announced:

– Coles County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Jersey County: 1 male 50s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Macon County: 1 female 80s

– Madison County: 1 male 90s

– McHenry County: 1 female 90s

– Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

– St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

– Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

– Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 41,777 cases, including 1,874 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.

