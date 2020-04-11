2nd Chicago officer to die from COVID-19 ID’d as Sgt. Cliff Martin

CHICAGO (WGN) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot identified the second Chicago police officer to die from COVID-19.

Sgt. Cliff Martin, 56, died from complications due to the virus on Friday. He was a 25-year veteran of the force. Sources said he may have had underlying health conditions and said he tested positive for the virus last month.

The officer was a father of three, two of which were also on the police force.

Interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck said the department is saddened by the loss of yet another Chicago police officer. He implored officers to take care of each other and their families.

Purple ribbon wrapped around the trees at Area Central Saturday where the 56-year-old sergeant worked.

At a press conference Saturday, Beck said 237 members of the police department have tested positive for the virus, and about 1,000 members were out sick — about 8% of the department.

On Thursday, Chicago Police Officer Marco DiFranco was laid to rest. He was the first officer to die from COVID-19.

Mario Araujo was the first Chicago firefighter to die after he contracted COVID-19 last week

The governor and mayor sent their condolences to the officer’s family. The governor added that everyone on the front line of this fight is a hero.

