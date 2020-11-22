35-year-old mother shot, killed driving in South Chicago day before birthday

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 35-year-old mother was shot and killed while driving Friday night in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood.

The woman, later identified as Guadalupe Lopez, was struck in the head by a bullet while driving near 83rd Street and Yates Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Hours earlier, Lopez was celebrating her birthday, which was Saturday, with her family.

Lopez was the mother of two small children and her family is devastated.

“I saw her not too long ago,” cousin Erika Cuantel said. “I don’t know anybody that can say they didn’t love her.”

No suspects are in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.