700 nurses at Joliet hospital go on strike over pay, safety

JOLIET, ILL. (AP) — More than 700 nurses at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet have gone on strike after negotiations between the hospital and the nurses union failed to result in a contract.

The strike over pay and issues related to the safety of nurses began Saturday morning. In preparation for a possible strike, Amita Health said it would cancel non-urgent surgeries, bring in licensed nurses and, if necessary, prepare to have ambulances bypass the hospital.

The Illinois Nurses Association has been in negotiations with Amita Health since February and the nurses have been working without a contract since May 9.

