71-year-old woman killed after shooters open fire on Chicago suburb home

CHICAGO (WGN)— A 71-year-old woman was shot and killed while inside a home on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said the victim was inside a home on the 10800 block of South Morgan Street around 7:40 p.m. Sunday when two unknown individuals started shooting into the residence from outside.

The woman was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman has been identified by the medical examiner as Emma Wright.

Detectives are currently investigating and said no one is in custody.

