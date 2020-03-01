Activists sue over Illinois’ automatic voter registration

CHICAGO (AP) — Voter advocacy groups are suing the secretary of state’s office and election officials over Illinois’ problem-plagued automatic voter registration system.

They allege multiple violations of voter laws in its delayed rollout, including a lack of access for those with limited English.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday says the “promise of voter modernization and inclusivity” has gone unfulfilled and the office has ignored calls for assistance and transparency. The lawsuit seeks court oversight.

Secretary of State Jesse White’s spokesman has declined comment. Illinois’ automatic voter registration system has had multiple other problems including mistakenly registering non-U.S. citizens to vote.



