Bill that would remove gendered language from marriage certificates advances to Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Senate approved a measure that would remove gendered language from marriage certificates.
The proposal was brought up ‘in a effort to modernize’ marriage certificates by Senator Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago).
“Gendered language on marriage certificates is an outdated requirement,” said Feigenholtz. “Forcing someone to choose between binary terms like bride and groom may not be relevant for all couples. This new practice will reflect the full flexibility of marriage under the law.”
Senate Bill 139 will change terms such as “bride” and “groom” to gender-neutral alternatives like “spouse.” Married couples will also be able to request a new certificate from their county clerk’s office.
“A marriage certificate is the legal embodiment of one the most significant days of a person’s life, and the language used on it should reflect their true selves,” Feigenholtz said.
The bill will now advance to the Illinois House of Representatives.